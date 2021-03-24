Underground fuel tank replacement underway at the Santa Barbara harbor

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A small part of the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot is being dug out while an underground fuel tank replacement project takes place.

The work has cut off several parking spots, but there is access for those going to the yacht club and boat yard.

Other parking nearby is open.

Guests coming into the area are advised to use the waterfront access. All businesses are open.

The tanks will be upgraded to meet safety standards.

They will serve the fuel needs of over 1000 vessels in the scenic harbor.

The work was scheduled to begin a year ago, but complications with an underground cable caused a delay.

This work will be done by Memorial Day weekend in May.

For more information go to : Santa Barbara Harbor underground tank project