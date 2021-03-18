Guadalupe Union School District delays in-person schooling, will stay in distance learning for school year

News

GUADALUPE, Calif . – The Guadalupe Union School district will remain in distance learning for the rest of the school year after board leaders said they aren't ready to return just yet.

According to superintendent indent Emilo Handall, the reasons are because many families live in multi-family households, causing a higher risk in contracting the virus, if someone tests postive.

"This particular community has felt the brunt in the pandemic," said Handall. "Although we could protect our staff with vaccination, we are not so sure with the vaccination having any impact with the remainder of our community."

The superintendent adds approximately 2 families live in one household in the City of Guadalupe, especially the migrant community.

"We are an agriculture community, we have lots of migrant workers in the area concentrated in our particular region," said Handall.

This includes the farmworker community, as many are hesitant to get the COVID vaccine.

The district's superintendent said in-person learning will be delayed until summer 2021, the start of summer school.