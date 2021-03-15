Tree trimming begins this week on Highway 246 near Buellton
BUELLTON, Calif. - Tree trimmings are set to happen this week on Highway 246 near Buellton.
CHP Buellton says the one-week project starts on Monday.
City workers will perform tree work near Highway 246 from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive with weather permitting.
The roadwork will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CHP says drivers will encounter minimal delays due to the trimming project.
Caltrans will be doing the maintenance for the project.
Comments