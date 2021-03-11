Thursday evening forecast March 11th

News

Spotty showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms will remain through Thursday evening, with a chance of lingering showers into Friday. Daytime highs will remain cool into Friday, with areas in the upper 50s to low 60s. A drier and warmer forecast could be expected Friday night through Sunday. With another chance of light rain showers late Sunday into Monday mainly for areas north. Otherwise conditions will be dry from Tuesday until Thursday. Although temperatures warm gradually expect below average conditions from Friday into Monday, then warmer by the middle of next week.

Due to the showery nature of the storm, rainfall amounts will be variable as the system clears out. Areas could receive as little as a few one hundredths of an inch and up to .50". Thunderstorms could influence rain accumulation, with potential for brief heavy downpours and hail.

An upper level ridge will begin to build along the west coast into Saturday night and peak on Sunday. This will bring a few degrees of warming to the region but temperatures are still expected to remain 4 to 8 degrees below average. Daytime highs along the coast and interior valleys will warm in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Onshore flow will pick up Saturday afternoon, prompting some breezy to gusty southwest to northwest winds. As the marine layer deepens low level clouds could be expected from the Central Coast to the South Coast into Sunday morning. More mid to high level clouds will mover across the region from the west. Areas north could squeeze some moisture late Sunday into Monday before clearing away.