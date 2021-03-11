San Luis Obispo police search for man suspected of using stolen credit cards
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a man suspected of using stolen credit cards last week.
Police said the man purchased items with the credit cards at the Chevron gas station store on Marsh Street on Wednesday, March 3.
If you happen to recognize him or have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact Officer Donovan at 805-594-8033.
SLOPD is seeking assistance with identifying this person who is suspected of using stolen credit cards to purchase items at the Marsh St. Chevron on March 3rd. Please contact Officer Donovan at 805-594-8033 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/sEvodSZjlG— San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) March 11, 2021
