San Luis Obispo police search for man suspected of using stolen credit cards

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a man suspected of using stolen credit cards last week.

Police said the man purchased items with the credit cards at the Chevron gas station store on Marsh Street on Wednesday, March 3.

If you happen to recognize him or have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact Officer Donovan at 805-594-8033.

