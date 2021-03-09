Skip to Content
Buckingham Palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace says racism allegations will be “taken very seriously,” Meghan and Harry remain “much loved” royal family members.

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II say "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II
