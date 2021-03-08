New fishing season brings out anglers hooking their daily food and also out for recreation

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new rock fish season has anglers filling boats and anxious to get a catch for fun or for dinner.

Two boats actively in motion are the Stardust and the Coral Sea based at Sea Landing in the Santa Barbara Harbor. They head out daily to the Channel Islands at 7 a.m. with a return about 5 p.m. Wednesday is a half day trip.

Owner Jaime Diamond says each boat has reduced capacity to comply with COVID-19 spacing and rules, and those fishing stay with the people they came with, wear masks and follow protocols.

For these two boats a total of 55 reservations are allowed. 25 on the Coral Sea. 30 on the Stardust.

By the end of the day, it's a large return of fish for their efforts. Some are counting on it for their meals in the days ahead, especially during these financially tough times.

"They come out specifically to put food on their tables. The amount they catch with us, you could not buy it at the market for the same cost of a ticket price," said Diamond.

"Even pre-COVID we had fishermen like this," she said.

When the pandemic hit, Diamond spoke to the Santa Barbara County Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Supervisors to create acceptable guidelines to keep the business afloat. They were ahead of other coastal counties with the wording and approvals.

After a setback in March 2020 along with nearly every other business, in May, they were on the waters again with passengers ready to catch fish. "We ran all the way to the end of our season, December 31," she said.

The boats do not run in January and February.

"We had people coming out specifically to put food on their tables," said Diamond.

As the bags of fish were unloaded, it was a variety of catches.

Each person on board had a number on their bag and the filets were taken care of by the crew on the way back from the islands.

"A rockfish is the most universal fish there is," said Diamond. "It's great for Ceviche. Fish tacos around town, it's the number one fish for fish tacos. It's really great seared with citrus and butter and herbs."

The new season opens fishing up from Point Conception to the Mexican border.

