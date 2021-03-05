A year since the pandemic hit Ventura County

News

VENTURA, Calif. -- It has been almost a full year since the start of the pandemic. Ventura County reported its first COVID case back on March 9th of last year, and now there has been over 77,883 cases to date.

NewsChannel 3 reporter Senerey De Los Santos spoke with Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin about his thoughts looking back at this past year.

Levin explains what he has learned, things he might of done different and the emotions that came from trying to keep the public safe.

“I was disappointed and I was discourage,” said Dr. Levin. “I was very often inspired by the people in our county and the steps they were willing to take to comply with helping one an other to try to push down this virus.”

