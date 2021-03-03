Weak weather system worries water supply watchers

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - After making a big splash in January, nature has been taking quite a winter break in Santa Barbara County and the latest storm is not very impressive.

Radar images show the bulk of the rain this morning was in the greater Los Angeles area. Light rain was in Ventura County. Spotty rain was felt in Santa Barbara County.

The month of March is starting off quiet, on the heels of February which produced area rainfall totals for the 28-day period that were less than two-tenths of an inch in total.

Cachuma Lake, the areas prime South Coast water supply is at 64 percent capacity, just about where its been sitting for the last few months. The January rain did very little to change the capacity because the watershed did not get saturated to the point that it created runoff into the lake.

Several inches of rain followed by steady storms will the best recipe to fill and spill area water sources such as Cachuma Lake, Gibraltar Reservoir, and Jameson Lake.

