Santa Barbara swears in an experienced interim police chief

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara Police Department’s 28th chief doesn’t plan to hold the office long. However, he comes to the post with a wealth of knowledge. Bernard Melekian has 46 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.

Chief Melekian served in the Santa Monica Police Department for 23 years. During his service, he was awarded the Medal of Valor in 1978 and the Medal of Courage in 1980 and rose to the rank of captain.

He later served Pasadena as their police chief for 13 years between 1996 to 2009. Before coming to Santa Barbara Police Department, Chief Melekian served the County of Santa Barbara. He first was Santa Barbara County undersheriff for three and a half years, then became an assistant executive officer for the county for a year and a half.

Before starting in law enforcement, Chief Melekian served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970 leaving with the rank of sergeant.

Chief Melekian and his wife Nancy are outgoing figures in the community. Nancy is the show manager for the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show. Chief Melekian has ridden in the Rose Parade and helped with the Special Olympics.

Santa Barbara city administrator, Paul Casey, said it’s the city’s job to find the next full-time police chief. He expects the process to take about four to six months. And the city will allow for public input for what type of quality they’re looking for in the city’s 29th police chief.