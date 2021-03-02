Faulty electrical wiring ignites fire at a Ventura commercial building

News

VENTURA, Calif. - A commercial building on the 1500 block of Morse Avenue in Ventura went up in flames just before noon on Tuesday.

People started calling 911 to report they saw flames at the large metal industrial complex that houses individual businesses and tenants. Each unit has metal roll up doors and metal security doors.

Firefighters from Ventura and Oxnard arrived on scene and cut their way into the building using large rotary saws and other tools. Once inside they had the fire out in 12 minutes. They searched the building and discovered no one was inside and only one unit had damage. A commercial condominium that was home to a wood shop. Fire investigators traced the source of the fire to faulty electrical wiring.

The unit was very well maintained and that helped limit the fire to just the one unit. Heat from the fire buckled steel I-beams and the roof assembly so fire officials determined it's unsafe and red tagged it.

Damage is estimated to be $125,000 and no one was hurt.