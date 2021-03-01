Skip to Content
today at 10:53 am
Santa Maria Valley YMCA launches Get Up & Go to help kids “re-socialize” during pandemic

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is providing non screen time, cell phone-less outdoor fitness for kids.

Managers with the YMCA say the new program called Get Up & Go provides a strong foundation for a lifetime of good habits and wellness.

They say the program is also meant to help kids learn how to re-socialize in these disconnected times.

The program is specifically designed from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., because all the kids are in 'Learning centers.' 

They are officially logged into class from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day.

This program is being implemented to kids in Guadalupe and Los Alamos.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

