Santa Maria Valley YMCA launches Get Up & Go to help kids “re-socialize” during pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is providing non screen time, cell phone-less outdoor fitness for kids.

Managers with the YMCA say the new program called Get Up & Go provides a strong foundation for a lifetime of good habits and wellness.

They say the program is also meant to help kids learn how to re-socialize in these disconnected times.

The program is specifically designed from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., because all the kids are in 'Learning centers.'

They are officially logged into class from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day.

This program is being implemented to kids in Guadalupe and Los Alamos.