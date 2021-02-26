Pandemic hurting sports scholarships in California

News

OXNARD, Calif. -- The pandemic has had a major affect on athletic scholarships for student athletes across the state of California.

High school games were put on hold since the lockdown occurred back in March 2020. This means that student athletes were not able to put a recruiting tape together leaving many athletes worried about their sports scholarships. Many coaches up and down the Central Coast say recruits have looked over California athletes and offered other states scholarships since they have been able to play.

