Santa Barbara Unified elementary schools prepare for reopening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County hit their COVID-19 threshold to allow in-person learning for elementary school children. Santa Barbara County Public Health officials stated the county needed to be below 25 per 100,000 people testing positive for COVID-19. The county is currently at 16.9.

Now principals around the district, including Roosevelt Elementary School and Adams Elementary School are preparing for in-person learning as soon as next week.

Many schools across the district have few students in-person with remote learning. Roosevelt Elementary School principal Valerie Galindo said she is excited to hear the loud pattering of her students in the halls.