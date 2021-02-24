Essential workers now eligible for vaccines in Ventura County

News

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Big news on the vaccine rollout in Ventura County Wednesday. Essential workers are now eligible to get the vaccine — several days earlier than expected.

“Today is a good day with some good news about vaccine distribution,” said Dr. Cesar Morales, who is the Deputy Superintendent for the Ventura County Office of Education.

The vaccine rollout is taking a big step forward in Ventura County.

“We have decided to open the next eligible tier,” said Mike Powers, who is the Ventura County CEO. “That next tier includes essential workers across education, food and agriculture, and emergency response personnel.”

Essential workers were supposed to become eligible for the vaccine starting March 1st, but the county ended up with more open appointments than expected. It's welcome news-- especially for teachers preparing for in-person classes again.

“With the Ventura County Office of Education to develop a plan to vaccinate all teachers, across all districts throughout Ventura County by the end of March,” said Powers.

“In the next few days there will be more details about vaccinations plans for individual schools districts,” said Morales. “Districts will be sharing those plans directly with their employees.”

County leaders say another 28,000 vaccine appointments will become available this week. On March 15th vaccines will open to those 16-64 years old who have severe health conditions. It comes as the case rate continues to improve. As of Tuesday the adjusted case rate was 16.9 per 100,000.

“One other case rate number that we are shooting for and hope to arrive at very soon, hopefully in the next few days is a case rate of 14,” said Rigo Vargas, who is the Ventura County Public Health Director. “That case rate of 14 would allow additional sporting activities to take place.”

You can register for vaccinations at https://www.venturacountyrecovers.org/