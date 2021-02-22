Coast Guard rescues injured ship worker off SLO coast

News

SAN LUIS OBISIPO, Calif. - A Coast Guard rescue in foggy ocean conditions brought an injured cargo ship worker to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

The mid-ocean rescue happened Friday more than 46 miles off the coast of San Luis Obispo, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A ship worker reportedly fell 16 feet on the Hyundai Jupiter, a 1060-foot bulk carrier and needed proper medical attention.





Two crews responded, one from Sacramento, the other from Point Mugu. The Point Mugu team, consisting of a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, were able to locate the ship. A rescue swimmer was lowered along with a stretcher and the 27-year-old victim was hoisted into the helicopter.

"The offshore environment always tries to throw surprises-especially with the fog bank not predicted to be to the surface," said Lt. Kristin Euchler, the MH-65 Dolphin co-pilot for this rescue. "Luckily with all the prior coordination, we were able to shoot the approach through the clouds with a solid radar hit of the large vessel. The coordination between District 11, the vessel and the C-27 overhead was crucial in finding the vessel. The teamwork from all watchstanders and the vessel allowed for accurate fuel planning and success of the rescue window for the patient."

The man is reportedly in stable condition.