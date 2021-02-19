Four Square Church adjusts services since reopening indoors during pandemic

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Four Square Church reopened its services inside just last Sunday.

This comes after the new health order which allows places of worship to operate indoors at 25 percent capacity.

While Four Square church has been holding services outdoors for nearly a year since the pandemic started, church administrators say last Sunday brought in more visitors than expected.

As the church's second service this Sunday approaches, staff members are making adjustments to ensure everyone's health and safety.

The state of California modified its guidelines for indoor church services after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the state’s ban on indoor worship.

Find out how pastors of Four Square church believe the new "normal" will not likely go back to the way it was before the pandemic started on NewsChannel 12.