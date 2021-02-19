Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:52 am
Published 10:43 am

Community fund distribution in Carpinteria will help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis

A Carpinteria-based community fund is distribution financial aid to small businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: John Palminteri)
A Carpinteria-based community fund is distribution financial aid to small businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: John Palminteri)

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A community-based fund is coming to the rescue of small businesses in Carpinteria with allocations to offset impacts from the COVID-19 crisis.

The 93013 Fund has been collecting and distributing important financial help since last year.

Among the community gifts has been funding to help students with supplies they need for remote learning.

The organization has an advisory board to decide how the funds are allocated.

It has partnered with the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Girls Inc., The United Boys and Girls Club, and the Carpinteria Children's Project.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

Agriculture / Business Matters / Community / Coronavirus / Economy / Education / Health / Lifestyle / Local Politics / Money and Business / Safety / Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content