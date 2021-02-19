Community fund distribution in Carpinteria will help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis

News

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A community-based fund is coming to the rescue of small businesses in Carpinteria with allocations to offset impacts from the COVID-19 crisis.

The 93013 Fund has been collecting and distributing important financial help since last year.

Among the community gifts has been funding to help students with supplies they need for remote learning.

The organization has an advisory board to decide how the funds are allocated.

It has partnered with the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Girls Inc., The United Boys and Girls Club, and the Carpinteria Children's Project.

