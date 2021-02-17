Parking passes will be available for Goleta residents during ‘Deltopia’

News

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta is hoping to keep parking under control when the Isla Vista "Deltopia" event takes place as expected in April.

It is an unsanctioned water-oriented street party held on Del Playa Drive.

This year, the Santa Barbara County Health Department, UC Santa Barbara and the Sheriff's Department are expected to widely discourage anyone from creating an event that would draw large crowds due to the COVID-19 concerns.

Although not formally announced, Deltopia is expected to take place the weekend of April 5.

Goleta will be offering nearby residents parking passes so they can get in and out of their neighborhoods and others will be towed if they park there.

These would be housing tracts basically between Hollister Ave. and along Storke Road. All residents in the areas impacted will be contacted.

In the past it has reduced traffic along with safety and trash problems.

The issues was taken up by the Goleta City Council Tuesday night.

More information and the streets impacted can be found at : City of Goleta

.