Long haul ahead to repair washed out portion of Highway 1

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Work on Highway 1 at Rat Creek in Monterey County continues after late January storms washed the road away.

Caltrans has been working on the scenic stretch of highway since January 26 when a weather event called an atmospheric river brought heavy, intense rain to the area.

Now, nearly a month later, crews are digging out debris and unplugging drainage channels, according to central coast Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers.

The highway is closed at Ragged Point on the San Luis Obispo County side. No time has been set for when the roadway could reopen.