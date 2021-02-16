February could be deadliest month of COVID in Santa Barbara County after January’s record new cases

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and Santa Barbara County is seeing their worst COVID cases. In January Santa Barbara County Public Health stated there were 11,176 new cases of COVID-19. That accounted for 64% of total cases in the county during the pandemic.

Prior to the Fall/Winter spike in cases Public Health numbers show May 8 had the most single-day new cases of COVID-19, 310. Now January 10 has the single-day record, 779. After three months of a decline in new confirmed cases from July until October, the county has seen three straight surging months.

Although new cases are starting to go down in February, Public Health’s numbers state deaths are continuing at a new record pace. In January 131 people in Santa Barbara County died of COVID-19. An average of 4.2 people per day. In the first two weeks of February, 81 people have died, or 5.8 people per day. The deadliest week during the pandemic was the week of January 10, when 47 people died from COVID-19. The second deadliest was two weeks later when 41 people died during the week of January 24.

In the hospitals, Public Health shows December was the start of the surge. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped from 33 to 135 patients. But January saw the peaks. On January 12, 211 patients were hospitalized in Santa Barbara County due to COVID-19. On January 8, 60 patients were in the intensive care unit (ICU), a single-day record. And January 19, saw the most patients in the ICU with an occupation rate of 91.5%.