News

LOMPOC, Calif. – Wineries in Lompoc are getting ready for Valentine's Day weekend.

Zotovich Vineyards will be having some deals, however, the services will be on a lower scale due to the pandemic.

A producer at Lompoc Wine Factory said the winery was hesitant to open on Valentine's Day because it has been slow. She said the team decided to open and hopes customers will come by for dates and so forth.