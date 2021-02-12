Flower growers counting on busy Valentines Day after pandemic losses

News

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The flower businesses is blooming, at least this week. Thanks to Valentines Day bulk flower sellers are hoping to offset the drop-off in sales during the pandemic.

Florabundance in Carpinteria has been busy. The bulk flower distributor spent many days leading up to Valentines Day sending its flowers to shops around the country. Now the focus is on last-minute shipments and loved ones picking up flower for the big day.

"Traditionally Valentines on a Sunday isn't great for retail florists. But this year is different," Florabundance owner and president Joost Bongaerts. "It seems to be one of the busiest Valentines Days in some time."

During the pandemic, flower sales have dipped for businesses like Florabundance. Losing out on weddings and repeat customers like hotels and resorts.