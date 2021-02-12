Cottage Hospital starts their second round of Moderna vaccines

News

GOLETA, Calif. — Santa Barbara’s largest hospital is starting to finish vaccinating their first wave of patients. Friday marks the beginning of patients receiving their second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine is a two shot process. It’s recommended patients receive Moderna’s second dose four weeks after the first. While patients receive Pfizer-BioTech’s second dose three weeks after the first. A patient must receive both doses of the same vaccine and not get one of each.

1,000 patients are expected to get their second Moderna dose Friday at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital drive-up clinic. Cottage is currently taking appointments only and are focusing on 75 and older. And so far they’ve administered more than 14 thousand vaccines. That includes 3,399 first and second doses to their medical staff.