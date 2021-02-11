Another high volume vaccination site will open today in Ventura County

News

OXNARD, Calif. -- Ventura County announced another mega vaccination site will open Thursday afternoon. This high volume site will be located on Rose Avenue in Oxnard. It will be inside the old Babies R Us building along highway 101. The new site will now be the second high volume site in Ventura County along with the Fairgrounds.

“It is to add capacity to our overall system,” said Barry Zimmerman, who is the Chief Deputy Director of Ventura County Health Care Agency. “We can one, fulfill our obligation with second dose appointments, and have them ready to also do first and second dose appointments when we get more vaccines.”

County leaders will use Thursday and Friday to set up and train their staff, and next week is expected to be a full of second dose appointments.

