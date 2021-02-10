New facility in downtown Santa Barbara will provide housing to formerly homeless women

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The People's Self-Help Housing, or PSHH, program is opening a new property called Heath House in Santa Barbara.

The new property is located on East Sola Street in Santa Barbara and was formerly a hospice for AIDS patients.

In 2020, PSHH purchased the property and began an extensive restoration and rehabilitation.

When the housing project is complete, the Heath House will provide housing for seven formerly homeless women in the Santa Barbara County area.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to restore this historic property and to bring much-needed permanent affordable housing to the City of Santa Barbara,” said Morgen Benevedo Executive Vice President of PSHH. “Heath House is truly one-of-a-kind and we look forward to welcoming our new residents home in a few short weeks.”

PSHH says the two-story, 2,500 square foot building will have seven bedrooms, five-bathrooms, multiple common areas, a shared kitchen and dining room.

PSHH will also provide onsite supportive services including a case management program, counseling, education programs and compassionate property management free of charge for the residents.

PSHH says back in 2020, community members donated over $34,000 to help complete the furnishing for the home.

PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. Their mission is to build homes and provide services to low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless.

