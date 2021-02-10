Next project for Santa Barbara Dons is a ‘Field of Dreams’

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons are not done in trying to improve their athletic facilities.

Up next for Santa Barbara High School is a planned 2-3 year project to improve Eddie Mathews Field.

Forty-five thousand dollars has already been raised and that money will go to buying and installing a permanent outfield fence.

The Dons also plan to have a new scoreboard in left-center field but they will keep the old scoreboard for nostalgia.

They also want to spruce up the fan area with new bleachers and replace the fencing behind home plate with netting.

Finally they would like to tear out and level the infield and resod it.

Many different sports like soccer, football and cross-country use the field to practice and that will still continue even with the permanent fence.

During this school year the Dons have already opened Peabody Stadium which underwent a 39 million dollar renovation.

A new weight room underneath Peabody Stadium is also expected to be finished in the next few months.

Now the Dons hope to raise enough money for their Field of Dreams.

For more information on the project including on how you can donate, please visit https://www.sbdonsbaseball.com/fieldofdreams.