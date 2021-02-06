Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics sets up vaccination location at La Cumbre Middle School

Moderna Vaccine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics staff got their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday at La Cumbre Middle School.

Clinic workers chose the Westside location to set an example.

They want Spanish-speaking neighbors to know the vaccine is safe for them and their loved ones.

The school will eventually be set up to vaccinate others on evenings and weekends when the vaccine rolls out for more people in the area.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of NewsChannel 3-12.

