Law enforcement presence in two Santa Barbara neighborhoods

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A law enforcement presence was seen in a Santa Barbara neighborhood Thursday morning.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were outside a home near Del Monte Avenue and San Pascual Street.

A NewsChannel crew at the scene said several patrol cars were in the area, as well as the sheriff's K9 unit. Deputies were seen gathering outside the home.

Deputies were also seen at a second area near Voluntario and Alphonse Streets, but it was unclear if the two scenes were related.

NewsChannel reached out to the sheriff's office for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.