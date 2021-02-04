Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 10:31 am
Published 10:29 am

Law enforcement presence in two Santa Barbara neighborhoods

Law enforcement officers were seen outside a Santa Barbara home Thursday. (Christopher Escobar/KEYT)
Law enforcement officers were seen outside a Santa Barbara home Thursday. (Christopher Escobar/KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A law enforcement presence was seen in a Santa Barbara neighborhood Thursday morning.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were outside a home near Del Monte Avenue and San Pascual Street.

A NewsChannel crew at the scene said several patrol cars were in the area, as well as the sheriff's K9 unit. Deputies were seen gathering outside the home.

Deputies were also seen at a second area near Voluntario and Alphonse Streets, but it was unclear if the two scenes were related.

NewsChannel reached out to the sheriff's office for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Crime / Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Lindsay Zuchelli

Lindsay Zuchelli is the Executive Producer at NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Lindsay, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content