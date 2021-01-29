Santa Barbara Restaurants prepare outdoor seating after days of rain

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Three days of rain dumped over a foot of water in parts of Santa Barbara County. The rain came the same week California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted December’s stay at home order allowing outdoor dining to resume.

Now restaurants are trying to dry themselves off to be ready for a break in the storm on Saturday. Santa Barbara Public Market owner, Marge Cafarelli, said they will keep their outdoor dining inside for one more day. Then first thing Saturday they will have it out and ready.