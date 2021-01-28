La Conchita is prepared for storm

News

VENTURA, Calif -- La Conchita is another area of concern for mudslides during this storm, and many living there have a mix of different emotions as they wait for the rain.

Light rain arrived around 1:30 p.m. for about an hour. There has been no reports of any landslides or damage to any properties. NewsChannel reporter Senerey De Los Santos spoke with Mike Bell, who is the unofficial mayor in this small town that has 161 homes.

He says his community is prepared for the storm. For the past three weeks, they have been holding community meetings leading up to the storm. The town created a notebook full of everyone’s names, addresses, and phone numbers to give to the fire department in case of an emergency. The town has had experience with landslides before. In 1995 nine homes were buried in a landslide. Everyone survived that nature disaster, but in 2005 10 people were killed in a mudslide.

Bell says the city is prepared to prevent future tragedies.

“We bought a tractor for the town so we can keep the mud moving if there is any mud,” said Bell. “We have a container that has all our emergency supplies, so we are better prepared than most communities. That is because of the ’95 and 2005 slides. Those events forced us to get into a situation where we can take care of ourselves.”

Bell also mentioned that no one from La Conchita has evacuated or plans to leave town during this storm.