What does the stay-at-home lift mean for Ventura County?

VENTURA, Calif. -- California has decided to lift the regional stay-at-home orders across the state on Monday, but no word yet what this means for Ventura County.

The change means that California will return to its four-tiered, color system that the state health officials first announced. The purple tier allows for some outdoor operations. This means outdoor dining, hair and nail salons to be open, and outdoor gym and church services. Although the change also means that local officials could choose to continue to stricter rules as well.

No word yet how Ventura County will handle the change, and what this will mean for local businesses. NewsChannel 3 is working on answering these questions, and will have a full report on the news at 5 p.m and 6 p.m.