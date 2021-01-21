The latest limited stay at home order leads to more food insecurity

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With more people back at home, or unemployed, food insecurity is rising. With that, so is the need for on going food distributions.

The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County started seeing the rebound in demand late last year.

In Carpinteria Wednesday a line of cars went around the block on Sixth Street with residents in need, pulling up for a box of food and a large bag of produce.

This distribution is with the Carpinteria Childrens Project.

Jaime Diamond is a Carpinteria Unified School District Board Trustee. She was helping out and said, " we've definitely noticed," the need has increased. Many people told her they were thankful to have a box of fresh food when money continues to be tight.

"Now that a lot of people are out of work again," she said the number of families in need has gone up.

She also says those who have gone back to work are not always getting full time hours.

