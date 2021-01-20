Signs of a new Presidency come with voices and displays on the Central Coast

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States comes with clear signs of a new administration and an emotional reaction from the American public.

Some homeowners in the Central Coast have shown their support with red, white and blue displays, balloons, flags and in their comments.

With a long and contentious campaign, there are still may supporters of former President Donald Trump who have not yet joined in on the healing of the divide, and may not, during this administration.

Many of the issues that shaped the campaign involved the coronavirus crisis, economic recovery, environmental issues and international relations.

This morning Rep. Salud Carbajal (D)-24th District tweeted:

Congratulations to our new Vice President @KamalaHarris & thank you for your service to California! Today's inauguration marks the first day of a new era. I'm excited to work with the Admin to recover from #COVID19, invest in infrastructure, address the climate crisis, & more.

