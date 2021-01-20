PSPS outages continue in areas due to high winds, fire danger
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Power outages triggered by weather conditions continue Wednesday morning. Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS, impacting communities where power companies believe the risk of the wildfires is highest.
Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to a couple hundred customers in southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday morning. Those outages are being reevaluated as weather conditions improve, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.
In Ventura County, thousands of Southern California Edison customers have also been without power for the past 24 hours.
