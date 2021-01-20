Oxnard man arrested for involvement in prescription drug sales and possession of loaded gun

News

OXNARD, Calif- An Oxnard man was arrested on Tuesday for having a large quantity of prescription drugs for sale and a loaded gun.

The Oxnard Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of South Juanita Avenue in reference to a man involved in prescription drug sales. The man involved was identified as Juan Contreras, 24, of Oxnard.

During the investigation, officers stopped Contreras when he left his home. He was found in possession of a large quantity of Xanax and cash.

Detectives then conducted a search at his home. There they found a loaded gun and other pieces of evidence confirming his involvement in drug sales.

Contreras was charged with possession of prescription drugs for sale, a felony and felony gun violations.

On December 12, Contreras was pulled over by authorities and was arrested for having a loaded unregistered firearm. DEU detectives determined that when Contreras was contacted on Tuesday he was currently out on felony bail for the December 12 incident.

The Oxnard Police Department is committed to reducing drug overdoses in the City of Oxnard. Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department.