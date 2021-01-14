Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:55 pm

3 men arrested, accused of robbing woman in Carpinteria

Carp robbery arrest
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested three men involved in a robbery early Thursday morning in Carpinteria.

At around 5:41 a.m., Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a strong-armed robbery in Carpinteria.

Deputies arrived at a gas station and made contact with a female victim.

The woman told deputies that three men robbed her and fled the area before deputies arrived.

One of the suspects was believed to be in possession of a gun.

Deputies then put out a "be on the lookout" for the three suspect.

Later at around 8:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office received a call from a witness who recognized the car of the suspects.

Deputies arrived on scene at the 200 block of South Fairview in Goleta and made contact with the three suspects.

Deputies identified the men to be from Tuscon, Arizona.

All three men were arrested and put into custody.

Crime / Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content