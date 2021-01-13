Wednesday evening forecast January 13th

News

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the next few days. Aside from some high level clouds, skies will remain mostly clear through Tuesday. Highs will remain well above average from Thursday until Saturday, with the potential for near record highs. Expect some relief over the weekend but temperatures will still remain above average. Further cooling arrives early next week with the return of Santa Ana winds by Tuesday.

Daytime highs along the coast and valleys will warm in the upper 70s to low-mid 80s until Friday. Overnight lows will range in the upper 40s to low 50s.

At times we could expect breezy north to northeast winds through Saturday. A Wind Advisory will be issued along Ventura County coast from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon. North winds will range 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Due to windy and warm conditions a Red Flag Warning is expected to be in effect across the Ventura County mountains Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. The advisory will then be in effect across southern Santa Barbara County mountains and coastal areas from Friday night until Saturday morning.

Light offshore flow will persists through the weekend along with high pressure aloft. This will lead to a beautiful sunny weekend, with occasional winds at times.