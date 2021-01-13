Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics hopes to have 22,000 patients fully vaccinated by June

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to see COVID-19 vaccine ramp up. He announced Wednesday he wants the state to immediately allow residents 65 and older to get vaccinated.

Santa Barbara Neighbor Clinics is working to vaccinate all of their 22,000 patients. Once they finish vaccinating their staff they plan to move to 65 and older then to the rest of public.

Dr. Charles Fenzi, who is the CEO of Santa Barbara Neighbor Clinics, said, they expect to get another 1,000 dose of the Moderna vaccine next week. And they will begin to vaccinate 1,000 patients after they finish giving their staff their second dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Fenzi said they plan to announce how patients can signup after their Wednesday conference call.