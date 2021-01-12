Santa Barbara Supervisors set new goals and continue the 2021 battle with COVID-19 concerns

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The flip of the calendar is not leaving the COVID-19 crisis behind, and it was noted during the first meeting of the year for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Two supervisors won their seats in reelections in 2020. Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and First District Supervisor Das Williams start new four year terms along with newly elected Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson who replaces Peter Adam.

Nelson was picked as the Board Chairman.

"It's an honor to have an opportunity to nominate him," said Supervisor Joan Hartmann. It was passed unanimously.

Nelson said, looking ahead, "with a little bit of will and a lot of technology" we an do more. As for priorities, "a job and a house those are things that have been threatened," during the COVID crisis.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he supported Nelson's goals and "we are all trying to make it a better place for our kids and our grandkids."

Outgoing Board Chairman Gregg Hart said, "I have been speaking a lot this past year." He has not only led the Supervisors meeting but also the public briefings on the coronavirus.

When speaking of his staff and those on the county employee team, "the term essential has taken on a new meaning this past year," he said.

Hart said the County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato has been a vital leader during the crisis. He said in these trying times, "there's no one you want more in the trenches than Mona."

He also said, "we are a tough, resilient and passionate community."

With that, Hart said he wanted to demonstrate "a peaceful transition" of power by passing his gavel over to Nelson who now sits in the center position at the board meetings.

Lavagnino said to Hart, "your personality fit what we needed this year," stressing Hart's calm demeanor. The Board also gave Hart a gift card to the REI outdoor store, so "you can get out and get some fresh air."

Supervisor Das Williams said, "Greg gets that things have a long lifespan. It hasn't gotten any harder than this," said Williams of the challenges in the last year.

Nelson said, he saw that Hart had held 77 briefings on the coronavirus. "That's one every five days for a whole year." At times he said, you have to put "your priorities and your goals for your district aside," for the benefit of the entire county.

Miyasato said during Hart's time decisions have been "difficult and heartbreaking," and "not always popular."

"I never imagined what 2020 would be," said Hart "and I will never forget it as long as I live."

The meeting's agenda continued with a COVID-19 update from the Santa Barbara County Health Department. Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said the rising numbers of coronavirus cases are "astounding, astronomical." She said the increase will continue "at least until the end of January due to the holiday gatherings and travel."

ICU capacity do not meet the

The testing sites in the county currently are capable of 1173 tests a day.

A walk up, no appointment testing site was launched on Friday and Saturday in Isla Vista and the demand was very high.

The county currently has 48 contact tracers and plans to have 53 soon.

Do-Reynoso says the most recent occupation data shows areas where the virus has the largest numbers, but she pointed out that does not necessarily mean the virus was contracted in the workplace. Those high areas are, clerical/management, health care, under 18-years old and unemployed-retired.

Vaccinations are underway. Over 15,000 doses have been administered so far based on a priority process. (Phase 1-A)

Eventually the vaccinations will be administered at Public Health community vaccination sites, at Healthcare providers and retail pharmacies. Information is posted at Santa Barbara County Public Health.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3-12, KKFX Fox 11.

More details photos, and video will be added later today.