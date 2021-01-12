Santa Barbara County bomb squad investigating suspicious package near juvenile hall

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A suspicious package found along the road to Santa Barbara's juvenile hall is being investigated by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick posted photos of the "package" which appears to be a large container for olives.

Bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package in the 4500-blk of Hollister. No evacuations necessary. pic.twitter.com/QKg17ZqCT7 — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) January 12, 2021

The bomb squad is checking it out. No evacuation are needed along the 4500 block of Hollister Road, according to Zick.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.