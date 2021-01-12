Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:23 am

Santa Barbara County bomb squad investigating suspicious package near juvenile hall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A suspicious package found along the road to Santa Barbara's juvenile hall is being investigated by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick posted photos of the "package" which appears to be a large container for olives.

The bomb squad is checking it out. No evacuation are needed along the 4500 block of Hollister Road, according to Zick.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content