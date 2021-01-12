COVID-19 Vaccination sites set up across Ventura County

News

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County set up vaccination sites for the public to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free.

The county said there are several vaccination sites. The first site to go up was in South Oxnard. On Monday the county opened up the Ventura County Fairgrounds as another vaccination site.

“Right now we have two main sites, and some specialized sites at the Public Health facility, as well as one for the first responders community,” said Barry Zimmerman, Chief Deputy Director for Ventura County Health Care Agency. “We anticipate growing those. We are looking at setting up a site in East County that we are securing a facility this week on, and then we will look for multiple other locations throughout the county.”

Ventura County is hoping to administer 5,000 vaccinations a day. Right now the county is vaccinating nearly 2,500 people a day. Ultimately the county is hoping to get to 10,000 vaccinations a day.

If you would like to register to get vaccinated or volunteer to work at a vaccination site, click here.

