Large boulder reportedly in lanes, struck by cars on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol have responded to Highway 154 Monday morning after reports of a large boulder in the roadway.

The CHP incident website says two vehicles have hit the boulder. It's not known if there are any injuries. The scene is about 8 miles up The Pass from Santa Barbara.

How big is this apparent boulder? CHP is reporting that the Sheriff's Office support vehicle, which made it to the scene first, is smaller than the boulder.

This is a developing story. More information will be added later.