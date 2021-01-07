Sheared power line causes outage at Cottage Hospital

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A car crash on Thursday morning caused a power outage in the area near Las Positas.

On Thursday at around 9:56 a.m., Santa Barbara City Fire and Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a car crash on the 2900 block of Las Positas at Stanley in Santa Barbara.

At arrival, the first fire engine found that a silver sedan sheered off a power pole and the top of the pole was connected to power lines that were dangling.

The crash occurred on the southbound lane of Las Positas.

The driver, identified as a man, was accessed for injuries and transported to Cottage Hospital.

The crash caused a power outage in the area.

Cottage Hospital was affected and they say they are on power generators.

Southern California Edison arrived and shut down the power in the area. They say the repair will go till 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Santa Barbara police made a full shutdown of traffic at Las Positas from Stanley to McCall.

Police say one lane is currently open to traffic.

We will provide updated information as it becomes available.