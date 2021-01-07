Cottage Hospital medical staff gets second dose of vaccine

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The first second doses of the Pfizer-Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine are going to be administered Thursday. Cottage Hospital got the first doses three weeks ago. Now those medical workers are getting their second and final dose of the vaccine.

Cottage Hospital’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbon’s was one of the first to receive the initial doses. And she encourages everyone to get their vaccines as soon as they are available to them. She also said with multiple vaccines now available it’s important to know which one you get. And you follow up with the second dose of the same vaccine when it’s time to do so.

The first round of second doses are coming as Santa Barbara and California are seeing record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Healthcare workers are preparing for a surge to go for weeks. And urge everyone to stay home as much as possible, limit gatherings and wearing masks.