Wednesday evening forecast January 6th

A dry and quiet weather pattern will continue through next week as offshore trends are favored. Mid to high level clouds will create partly to mostly cloudy skies at time through Saturday due to storm to the north. Daytime highs will remain near or slightly above average through the weekend then above average into the next week. Breezy to gusty winds will be possible at time especially over the weekend prompting very low relative humidity.

Due to a ridge of high pressure temperatures warmed into Wednesday, with coastal and interior valleys expected to remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through the week. By Friday weak onshore flow will bring a few degrees of cooling.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast until Saturday evening. Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet are possible, along with dangerous rip currents. Santa Barbara South Coast looking at high surf 4 to 7 feet possible. While Ventura County beaches could expect surf 6 to 9 feet across west to northwest facing beaches.

Temperatures are expected to warm right back up by Saturday as offshore trends get stronger. This will also bring the potential for gusty Santa Ana winds, prompting dry fuels. A warming trend will follow into the weekend and through early next week.