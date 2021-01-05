SoCal ICU still at 0% capacity while Marian Regional Medical Center maintains room for patients during pandemic

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While Southern California's ICU remains at 0% during the holiday surge, Marian Regional Medical Center is staying on top in terms of maintaining enough capacity for patients.

As the pandemic continues, the hospital is seeing a surge in patients in need of hospitalization.

So far, hospital administrators say they have still not seen patients coming in from other counties.

The hospital is continuing to monitor the number of ventilators and nursing staff to ensure everyone gets the care they need in the community.

Find out how doctors are making sure every patient is cared for as the surge in COVID-19 cases continues.