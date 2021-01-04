Marian Regional Medical Center receives second supply of COVID-19 vaccines

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two weeks ago Marian Regional Medical Center received the initial allocation of the Pfizer Biointech vaccine.

The hospital has been able to successfully vaccinate Dignity Health healthcare workers.

Hospital administrators say they received its second supply of vaccines, this time from Maderna.

They are in the process of using it to continue to follow-up with local healthcare workers.

The medical center is also working with the local health department to determine the next step in prioritization for those in the community.