Santa Maria residents, community organizers thrilled as Alex Padilla appointment to US Senate

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Latino Community in Santa Barbara County is thrilled to hear that Alex Padilla has been appointed as the California Senator.

We spoke today with a local organization in Santa Maria, and they there are excited about the decision that makes Padilla the state's first Latino senator.

The Santa Maria group is called La Hermandad Hank Lacayo and Family Center, and leaders there tell us while this move is past due, it's never too late.

There is also support because Padilla grew up in a working class household, the son of mexican immigrants who met and married here.

“I believe Alex Padilla understands the struggle of the working class immigrant families and the youth that’s growing up with these issues,” said La Hermandad Administrative Assistant Susana Covarrubias.

We also reached out to local congressman Dalud Carbajal Tuesday, he congratulated Padilla saying he will represent the state well as California's newest Senator.

Padilla is expected to be sworn in next month once Kamala Harris steps down before her inauguration as Vice President.