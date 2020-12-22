Grassini Family Vineyard donates nearly 1.5 million meals to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Grassini Family Vineyard’s ninth annual Grassini Gives Back was a big one. Each year around the holidays the vineyard and tasting room raises money for a local nonprofit. This year they chose the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

During their two week fundraiser, they raised $182,289 for the food bank. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO, Erik Talkin, said the food bank can turn every dollar donated into eight meals. Grassini Family Vineyard’s donation will amount to about 1.46 million meals. Talkin added those meals will help them through the first quarter of 2021.

Katie Grassini, who’s the CEO of Grassini Family Vineyards, said about 380 members of the community donated nearly $110,000. The vineyard matched $50,000 of the donation. Then they donated $10 per bottle of wine sold, with some bottles being $20 per bottle donated.

